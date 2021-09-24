Meet New York-based Lawyer Who Runs Talent Agency for Pet Influencers

Loni Edwards, a New York-based lawyer, is the founder of a talent management company focusing entirely on animal influencers on social media. In simple terms, Edward’s company, The Dog Agency, helps connect animal-focused social media accounts with commercial opportunities. According to the report, the company is currently handling more than 100 clients, including some of the most popular animal pets on Instagram.

Among Edward’s most influential clients are Crusoe, the Celebrity Dachshund, Tika the Iggy, Harlow and Sage, and Toby Toad. The agency also manages well-known curation Instagram accounts like Dogs of Instagram, which has over five million followers, and Cats of Instagram, which has over twelve million followers. In the industry, The Dog Agency represents top talent.

Edward stated that the agency works with all kinds of brands from Dyson to Barneys New York, to 20th Century Fox.

According to Edward, not every person behind a pet has the required time and dedication to making their pet famous on social media platforms and content management and engagement are key.

Every week, The Dog Agency receives many submissions of pets looking for representation, but Edward is very selective when it comes to taking new clients.

Speaking about the idea, Edward said that she was inspired to launch The Dog Agency by her dog, Chloe, The Mini Frenchie. Edward has a strong background in law and she used to work at a large law firm before becoming a serial entrepreneur.

Before developing relationships with brands and other pet influencers, Edward ran Chloe’s brand for two years on social media. She self-funded her company and worked as a one-person company for initial six months in the business. Edward stated that she plans to continue to evolve The Dog Agency with a bigger team and client roasters.

