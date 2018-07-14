Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe

A dog named Oscar left reality television judge Simon Cowell awestruck, as he sang on the NBC show 'America’s Got Talent'. Pam, the three-year-old golden retriever, was accompanied by his 59- year old owner and they together performed Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major.When the majestic dog hit the correct note crisply, everyone in the audience along with the judges were left dazed in wonder.Before the performance began, Pam told Cowell that the dog can not only sing but also hold a note and even do a vibrato. However, Cowell said, “I’m not kidding. I’ve done this show a long time and I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.”Well, all doubts were dissolved as soon as Pam started playing the Piano. The crowd broke into a chant of "Oscar, Oscar Oscar" as soon as the performance ended.Watch the video here: