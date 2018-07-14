English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
Before the performance began, Pam told Cowell that the dog can not only sing but also hold a note and even do a vibrato.
Source: Youtube
A dog named Oscar left reality television judge Simon Cowell awestruck, as he sang on the NBC show 'America’s Got Talent'. Pam, the three-year-old golden retriever, was accompanied by his 59- year old owner and they together performed Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major.
When the majestic dog hit the correct note crisply, everyone in the audience along with the judges were left dazed in wonder.
Before the performance began, Pam told Cowell that the dog can not only sing but also hold a note and even do a vibrato. However, Cowell said, “I’m not kidding. I’ve done this show a long time and I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.”
Well, all doubts were dissolved as soon as Pam started playing the Piano. The crowd broke into a chant of "Oscar, Oscar Oscar" as soon as the performance ended.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
When the majestic dog hit the correct note crisply, everyone in the audience along with the judges were left dazed in wonder.
Before the performance began, Pam told Cowell that the dog can not only sing but also hold a note and even do a vibrato. However, Cowell said, “I’m not kidding. I’ve done this show a long time and I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.”
Well, all doubts were dissolved as soon as Pam started playing the Piano. The crowd broke into a chant of "Oscar, Oscar Oscar" as soon as the performance ended.
Watch the video here:
Also Watch
-
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
Order Food On The Go With The New App
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 09 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She Would Love to Play Meena Kumari or Madhubala
- Liverpool Sign Swiss Winger Xherdan Shaqiri
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Did Neha Dhupia Just Confirm Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Relationship With This Throwback Photo?
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor