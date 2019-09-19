Meet Paul Sinha, Doctor, Comedian and Now First Indian Winner of the British Quizzing Championship

A doctor. A comedian. A quizzer. A common face and voice on TV and radio. The non-secretive embodiment of Asian gay pride. Add to that another feather to his already ornate cap- the winner of the British Quiz Championship, 2019, being the first quizzer of Indian origin to be so.

Meet Paul Sinha, the Jack of several trades and master of all, the doctor with a funny bone and great quizzer at the same time, of which the latter got him the coveted winning trophy of the quiz show recently. He has been a renowned “Chaser” in the popular British quiz, The Chase.

Recently, Paul announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

On his blog post titled “My Greatest Day” dated September 8, 2019, he begins with a few quiz questions before moving on to narrate the ups and downs of a quizzer’s life, unconsciously emphasizing on the dynamic one he has lived till date. He recalled his 40th position which he relegated to from the 12th place due to mental health conditions, at the European Quizzing Championships. The World Quizzing Championships also did not go that well for him, as he missed the event, having spent the day on an MRI scan that would later confirm suspicions of Parkinson’s.

Paul finished 2nd last year on the Championship competed against “two of the three greatest quizzers who have ever lived”, referring to Kevin Ashman and Pat Gibson. However, little did he expect to win; he feels he is “still not in their league.” The moment he realized that he might become this year’s champion and when he finally did, he retired to an empty room and wept for two whole hours.

Undercurrents of a well-adjusted to imposter syndrome can be perceived from his blog for he states again, “...I am realistic enough to know that this was probably my one big shot at a major title.” The syndrome is defined as ‘as a collection of feelings of inadequacy that persist despite evident success.’ Those who go through this often feel the pangs of self-doubt that consume any euphoria felt upon encountering success, despite gaining external proof for the same. The overachieving doctor with a knack for answering questions correctly and making people laugh opening about his own battles might relieve those with the same traits of the affliction from experiencing feelings of intellectual fraudulence. He wears his identity as a gay Muslim man with elan and often extracts puns from it.

He immediately admits that his grief had little to do with Parkinson’s and more with hate comments on Twitter repeatedly telling him how bad he is at what he loves. He tries to explain that after ten years of travelling and trying to improve himself in every way possible, a bunch of strangers almost had him doubt himself, trying to drive home the point that The Chase is a mere TV show which has brought him enjoyment and respect from those he himself holds in high esteem.

In the quiz, apart from “nailing” the seven questions that he mentions on his blog, he also answered 156 questions out of 200 correctly, giving him an edge over his competitors. He attributes his inclination towards knowledge consumption to a set of Bengali doctor parents who never stopped giving him books since he was a child.

What started as a nascent obsession with encyclopaedias and quizzes in school bloomed into a fascination to win pub quizzes, thus becoming a part of his identity. The fact that he has been winning comedy shows like the Chortle Awards and the Rose d’Or, being nominated for the winner’s position in several others since 2006, is a testament to his credibility and passion for the art form, notwithstanding his regular appearances on The Chase and other quizzing shows.

Hate comments or otherwise, Paul, a Bengali Muslim man who adorns his sexuality with aplomb, is relevant not just for his intellectual prowess but as active resistance against heteronormative stereotypes so forcefully imposed by the anxieties of homophobia and Islamophobia.

