Meet Pawel Ladziak, The Polish Man Who Dyed His Hair Grey To Get Followers

In this era of social media, influencers try every trick in the book to get followers. Pawel Ladziak, 35, from Poland opted for a peculiar way to gain followers on Instagram. Ladziak, a personal trainer has been active on social media for a long time but it was only when he dyed his hair grey that he began to get followers.

Pawel Ladziak aged himself by dyeing his hair and beard white. This has left some people mistaking him for a pensioner as he looked 60. While most people dread the thought of aging, Pawel, a fitness fanatic, is embracing it deliberately to gain followers. Ladziak believes that his unusual look sets him apart from other online stars and helped him gain more than 3,35,000 followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Polish Viking (@pavel_ladziak)

Pawel captions the post, "My transformation 2007-2017. You don't believe me? At the time nobody believes in me." He has added a comparison picture.

A user wrote, "This image became wallpaper for my motivation." Another wrote, "My god the transformation is evident. I like the body and nerves. Just at those toned abs."

Pawel's snaps have led him to be compared with Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi, 49. He is renowned for his toned body and grey hair.