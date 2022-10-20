Meet Pawel Ladziak, The Polish Man Who Dyed His Hair Grey To Get Followers

In this era of social media, influencers try every trick in the book to get followers. Pawel Ladziak, 35, from Poland opted for a peculiar way to gain followers on Instagram. Ladziak, a personal trainer has been active on social media for a long time but it was only when he dyed his hair grey that he began to get followers.
Pawel Ladziak aged himself by dyeing his hair and beard white. This has left some people mistaking him for a pensioner as he looked 60. While most people dread the thought of aging, Pawel, a fitness fanatic, is embracing it deliberately to gain followers. Ladziak believes that his unusual look sets him apart from other online stars and helped him gain more than 3,35,000 followers on Instagram.
