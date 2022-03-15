Meet Pranay Pathole, the Pune Youth Who's Twitter Friends With Elon Musk

Co-founder and chief of Tesla, Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and often ends up making headlines due to his tweets. While many of his tweets invite trolling, he has also found friends on social media. Musk shares a similar bond with a software developer from Maharashtra. In 2018, a second-year engineering student decided to tweet to Musk, about Tesla’s automatic windscreen wipers, and the issue with it during the rain. Fortunately, he received an instant reply from Musk, who wrote, “Fixed in next release”. Years later now in 2022, Pranay Pathole, who has become a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has become a popular name on Twitter.

Pathole shared that a Reddit user had posted the query, related to automatic wipers which left him intrigued. He thought he could tweet it to Musk, “and if he replies, then maybe he could consider that feature for Tesla,” Pathole told Hindustan Times. The software developer expressed that he was just blown away as Musk responded to him within a couple of minutes.

Fixed in next release— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2018

Pathole said that Musk responding to him for the first time is the highlight of his life. However, he stated that now his interactions with Musk have become very casual. He added that now the two of them talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter. And Pathole claims to get a reply whenever he DMs Musk on the microblogging site.

Talking about having conversations with the most influential and wealthiest man in the world, Pathole shared that Musk is super friendly, and he never feels that he is interacting with the world’s richest person. “To me, it feels like you are just hanging out with another buddy of yours. That’s what it feels like, honestly. He is very frank and straightforward,” he said.

Now, the 23-year-old has a massive following on the microblogging platform and the list includes some of the most influential names from around the world. On his account, one can spot a pinned tweet about Mars, to which Musk had also responded, that received 28K retweets and over 138K likes.

Mars looks amazing— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2021

Pathole’s GitHub profile describes him as a machine learning engineer and “Nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter.”

