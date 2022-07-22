Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Noida-based Engineer Who Quit His Job To Revive India's Dying Lakes

Unless you are living under a rock, you would know that climate change and global warming have been posing a serious threat to the environment. While international environmental activists like Greta Thunberg raise global awareness about the significance of climate change, there are a few foot soldiers back home in India as well who have been doing their bit to save the environment. And if we are to talk about them, we cannot miss out on Ramveer Tanwar, a 29-year-old engineer from Greater Noida, who has taken upon himself the responsibility to bring a change.

Ramveer, a resident of Dada-Dabra village of Greater Noida has a degree in mechanical engineering and also had a well-paying job in a multinational company. However, the perks of a well-paying job were not what intrigued the young man, but a drive to contribute to a better world. He started preserving ponds after quitting his job. So far Ranveer has revived about 40 ponds in multiple states.

Talking to News18, he says, “Just like Taj Mahal and Red Fort are monuments left behind by our ancestors for us, ponds and lakes are the same. These are ancient water conservation measures that our ancestors taught us. But our ponds and lakes are drying. So, will we leave the pits of dry ponds for our future generations? We have to preserve the ponds and lakes for our future generations.”

Talking about how he started, he says that he used to coach children during his first year of engineering and it was then that he and around 40 of his students took up an initiative named Jal Choupal which raised awareness about the importance of preserving groundwater bodies.

The cleanliness campaign that started in India motivated him to take up the preservation of water bodies. However, since it was increasingly difficult to balance it with work, he decided to leave his job and fully engage in the work of preserving ponds and lakes. He says, “I quit my job in January 2018 to pursue this work.”

Ramveer admits that he faced severe opposition from his family after. However, undaunted, he started organising a weekly meeting, Jal Chaupal, in his village, which aimed to keep nearby ponds and lakes clean and healthy.

When people started appreciating his work, his fame started rolling out to other villages. After that, when the former DM of his district came to know about this initiative, he got a 2-minute documentary shot appreciating the work of Ramveer.

He has cleaned the waste lying in the water of Ghazipur village of Delhi including many areas of UP, such as Chauganpur in Greater Noida, Rauni village, Morta village of Ghaziabad, and Nana Khedi village of Saharanpur. He has established an organisation named Say Earth, undertaking these activities.

Dubbed the Pond Man of India, he has also been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who mentioned him in his Mann ki Baat.

