Meet Real-Life ‘Spider-Man’ Aaron Who Collects Tarantulas To Improve His Mental Health

“What are your hobbies?” – every time we are asked this question, our mind starts thinking of something interesting to say. No matter how fascinating your hobbies may be, they cannot beat 35-year-old Aaron Phoenix’s hobby of collecting spiders. Aaron developed this hobby in the summer of last year. According to Daily Star, he was told to get a hobby to improve his mental health. So, he embarked on a journey to collect spiders as a hobby and now has a collection of over 300 tarantulas.

Aaron Phoenix had 120 spiders by March last year, but he doubled his collection within seven months. He takes pride in owning a female Mexican Flame Knee tarantula among all the spiders. Aaron is still expanding his collection. In a conversation with the media portal, he called collecting spiders his passion. He also said that people from the Royal Mail delivery call him “Spider-Man” because they deliver new pets labelled ‘live animals’ in a box to him every week.

Aaron said that he can sit and watch tarantulas for hours now. According to him, these spiders have an incredible effect on him, and he will never give up on owning tarantulas now. He also feels happy that there was a lot of positivity around spiders online. Aaron’s commitment towards collecting spiders can be gauged by the fact that he has dedicated an entire bedroom to his eight-legged friends. However, his interest in collecting spiders was initially not accepted by his partner, Jo, and their teen daughters, Dannon and Lillie.

Aaron revealed that they were freaked out by his hobby. However, they began to extend their support to him after seeing the positive effect of his new-found hobby on him. Aaron now hopes that he will start an exotic pet shop one day and breed baby spiders for selling them to collectors. The 35-year-old man believes that he was born to do this.

