Meet Rehmat Gashkori, Pakistani Lookalike Of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth

Social media is rife with videos and images of celebrity doppelgangers, some of whom end up breaking the internet owing to their uncanny similarity to the superstars. Lookalikes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many other celebs went viral and gained recognition, but hold on, the real superstar’s doppelganger has just arrived. Rehmat Gashkori, a Pakistani man who has been compared online to Indian superstar Rajinikanth, is currently gaining popularity. Pictures of Gashkori, a 62-year-old retired government employee from Pakistan who strikes an uncanny resemblance to Thalaivar, are going viral on social media.

Gashkori was intrigued to learn about his doppelgänger but initially did not give it much thought. According to Pakistan’s Arab News, Gashkori became aware that he resembled the well-known Indian movie star when his coworkers began comparing his appearance with Rajinikanth and started complimenting him.

“After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realized that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being,” Gashkori was quoted as saying by Arab News.

He looks like @rajinikanth & he’s mastered his signature moves:flipping of sunglasses, tossing of cigarette, flicking of the hair.The 62 years old Rehmat Gashkori(Pakistani Rajnikanth) who getting fame on internet for his facial looks similar with #indianactor @RajiniFansTeam1 pic.twitter.com/h7iD3NW1ku — Dileep kumar khatri (@DileepKumarPak) November 2, 2022

Meet the Rajni Kant of Sibi🌷😂 Thank you Rehmat Ullah Gishkori Sahab for the special Achaar of Sibi. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/z8KhW7bpke — Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) December 2, 2020

Many users commented on how Gashkori’s body language, walk and hairstyle strikingly resemble that of Rajinikanth after his photographs went viral. Although Gashkori wasn’t initially thrilled about his newfound popularity, with time, he began to appreciate the attention he has been receiving.

Gashkori recalled an incident from Karachi in which several individuals surrounded him and began taking selfies. In the midst of this, a few of them questioned him if he was Rajinikanth, to which he responded, “Yes, but I’m from Pakistan.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here