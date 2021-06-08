Meet Sapir Berman, the Transgender Football Referee Kicking Stereotypes to the Curb in Israel

The future is non-binary, and a referee from Israel may be the one leading it. Sapir Berman made sports history in May officiating at a soccer match in Israel’s Premier League for the first time since coming out as transgender."This is the first step in a long and wonderful journey. Sapir, we are proud to do it with you," the Israel Football Association tweeted as she took the field for the contest between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Haifa. At a news conference following it, in which she publicly announced her transition, Berman, at 26 already a top referee in Israel’s leading soccer league, said she had always seen herself as a female, even at a young age. She told reporters that players had already begun using the feminine form of words in Hebrew when addressing her.

“They really feel that they want to somehow take part in this process and even speak to men when it’s not necessary and speak to me as a woman. So thank you," Berman said. Outside the stadium in the northern city of Haifa, one fan carried a banner that hailed Berman as a “super woman, incredible, brave".

“I always saw myself as a woman, from a young age,” Berman, whose birth name was “Sagi,” told reporters at Ramat Gan Stadium, headquarters of the Israel Football Association then. “I realized society will not accept me, will not be on my side, so I continued like this for nearly 26 years,” she said.

Berman said that being involved in such a male-dominated profession made her hesitate to go public. But about six months ago, “I decided to come out and to show who I am, first of all to myself, for my soul,” she said with a smile.

Berman’s decision to come out, and stay on at the Israeli Premiere League, comes at a time when gay and transgender people are achieving higher profiles and acceptance in some parts of the world.

Berman is not the first transgender referee in the soccer world. A British soccer referee, Lucy Clark, came out as transgender in 2018.

“Look, it hasn’t been all roses and tinsel,” said Clark in an interview to AP aftr Berman came out. Once in awhile, she’ll get hecklers who might have had something to drink. And recently, Clark corrected someone who had wrongly identified her gender during a game, which didn’t go over smoothly.

But “overwhelmingly, it’s been a positive experience,” because most people accept the change and focus on the soccer, she said.

“You tell Sapir for me, they will” accept her transformation, Clark said. “When she sees her name on the program, and when Sapir goes out on to the pitch and the announcer announces that today’s men’s referee is Sapir, she’ll do brilliantly.”

There’s also troubling, or at least inconclusive, news around the world for transgender people, particularly on the legal front.

(With inputs from Reuters and AP)

