Meet Seema Thakur, the First Woman to Drive Bus on Shimla-Chandigarh Route

Women all across the world have been shattering the glass ceiling but among them, there are also some of these chosen few bravehearts who come have made an indelible mark on the society’s fabric. One such woman is Seema Thakur, who is the only female bus driver in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), drove a bus on the Shimla-Chandigarh route on Wednesday to become first HRTC woman driver to drive on an inter-state route.

Seema lives with her father, mother and brother and is the only woman to drive one of the 3,100 buses of the HRTC, which employs a total of 8,813 people as drivers. Happy to have served the state as a frontline coronavirus warrior, Seema has always taken pride in her work.

“I am the first woman bus driver in the state of Himachal Pradesh. I joined HRTC as a driver on May 5, 2016. I am serving amid the COVID-19 period too. Doctors, nurses and police women are also serving right now. I feel I am fulfilling a similar kind of duty," she had told ANI.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a constant source of worry for everyone and Seema is no different. But despite all the hindrances and safety issues, Seema has been going out daily, working to ferry passengers daily on the inter-state route from Shimla to Chandigarh.

Seema Thakur, the only woman bus driver in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) yesterday drove a bus on Shimla-Chandigarh route to become first HRTC woman driver to drive on an inter-state route. She says,"It was a great experience. I'm proud that I got this opportunity" pic.twitter.com/YOm6C1cQZG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

She told the news agency, “I feel happy to serve the people as a bus driver. I do have a constant fear when I enter home after my duty but we are trying to follow all precautions and guidelines. I would appeal to everyone that we need to practice self-discipline to keep ourselves safe from coronavirus," she said.

Seema reportedly even ran a special local bus by carrying passengers after the state government gave a green signal to resume all bus services after the lockdown was lifted.

In yet another inspiring example, last year around Christmas, one Pooja Devi become the first female bus driver in Jammu and Kashmir. The mother of three took control of the steering wheel of a passenger bus. Pooja, hailing from Sandhar-Basohli village in Kathua district, Devi drove the bus from her hometown to Jammu on her maiden route to inspire many women into the profession. Her maiden journey as a driver, spread like wildfire, pictures and videos of her driving the bus went viral on social media circuits.