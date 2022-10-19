Meet Sikkim Cop Eksha Kerung, Who is a Supermodel, Boxer And Inspiration To Many

You might have come across someone who is multi-talented and does everything with ease. Eksha Hangma Subba aka Eksha Kerung from Sikkim is one of them. The 21-year-old woman is a police officer, supermodel, biker and boxer. Hailing from Rumbuk village, while growing up, she was introduced to combat sports and she was unaware that boxing training was available in her village.

While speaking to Brut India, Eksha shared that her father was the one who pushed her to follow her dream and passion. Her father asked her to join the class for physical fitness. She has even represented Sikkim in national tournaments. Her love for bike riding also didn’t stop her from learning it. She even mentioned that her father, who was teaching her brother how to ride one, encouraged her to learn it.

In 2019, she bagged a job in Sikkim Police. In the interview, Eksha also shared that Sikkim being a small state getting a government job holds a huge value and currently she is the only breadwinner of the family. The job required her to undergo a 14-month discipline training before she was transferred to the State Reserve Line.

But she also had another dream to fulfil. She wanted to go to MTV Supermodel of the year. She used to tell her mother that she would be there once. With the encouragement and support from her peers and seniors in the department, she auditioned for the second season. Eksha got selected and was among the top 9 at the show.

Speaking to the media outlet, Eksha shared, “Earlier I used to think, ‘Eksha, what are you doing?’ but now I feel that I am very lucky. Me as a cop and me as a model. People are loving me so much (sic).”

Even Industrialist Anand Mahindra said, “Eksha puts Wonder Woman in the shade.”

The North East is brimming with extraordinary people. I tweeted about Prem from Manipur, India’s ‘IronMan.’ And now, here’s another Superhero; Eksha puts Wonder Woman in the shade! And she’s a biker too. I think we need to get her on a #Jawa What say, @reach_anupam @BRustomjee ? https://t.co/Vgf3LAoG5h — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 7, 2021

She also shared that while modelling she sees it as the person she is and when Eksha is on duty she feels proud to be the daughter of the country.

