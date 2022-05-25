Meet Surla Vinod, the AP Artist Who Tasted Success Using His Tongue as Paintbrush

Surla Vinod, 18, from Balighattam village of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh, has been creating wonders using his tongue as the paintbrush, with paper and walls as his canvas. He has been receiving awards from all over the country for the same. The YouTube videos of him painting with his tongue have received a torrent of views, likes, shares and comments of appreciation.

Surla’s interest in drawing began during his school days, when he would paint in his notebooks in class and on the walls in his house. Apart from his family members, the villagers also encouraged his painting. Surla wanted to take an out of the box approach to painting.

One fine morning, he saw a video on Youtube, where an artist was drawing paintings with his tongue. Setting aside the brushes that he had been using for a long time, Surla started making paintings with his tongue as well. His novel approach in painting got appreciation from people from all walks of life.

Surla’s paintings portray freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for their motherland, former President of India, late Abdul Kalam Azad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among a host of other figures.

The intermediate student also won awards in locally-held painting competitions. His painting on Covid-19 in the National Children Art Hunt, an online art competition organised by Hyderabad based Kapilapatnam Arts Academy, won the Prathibha award. He also received Swami Vivekananda Icon Award for the year 2021 after he sent his works to Viswaguru World Records, an organisation based in Hyderabad.

Surla told News18 that social media platforms are the best way to showcase his paintings to art-lovers from every nook and corner of the world. He said that he has been busy brushing up his artistic skills to get recognised at national as well as international levels.

