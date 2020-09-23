Meet the 17-Year-Old Surat Girl Appointed as the Ambassador for India for UN Environment Programme

A 17-year-old girl from Surat, passionate about protecting the environment and spreading awareness about its importance, has been appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India for United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Tunza Eco-Generation scheduled to take place this September.

According to a report by ANI, Khushi Chindaliya, began looking for ways to concrete nature when she saw all the greenery in her hometown disappear in front of her eyes, only to be replaced by a concrete jungle.

She told ANI that when she first shifted to her current house, she would see greenery all around and the trees around her house would shelter a number of birds. But when all that got replaced by a concrete jungle, she realised that her younger siblings would not get to enjoy the greenery the way she did. That is when she decided to start looking for ways to conserve nature. Her interest in the subject got her appointed as the Regional Ambassador.

This appointment will give her the platform she needs to spread awareness about the subject; she will also be able to discuss India's contribution in environmental protection and how education can help in the process.

Chindaliya is one of the many Indian youngsters who have represented the country on an international platform to spread awareness about climate change and the importance of environmental conservation.

Ridhima Pandey, who hails from Uttarakhand, was 11 when she spoke at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York last year. Pandey appeared alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg. You can read more about her speech here.

Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has become the face of climate change activism in India. Known as India's youngest climate activist, Licy got the opportunity to attend the third Asia Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risks Reduction 2018 (AMCDRR 2018) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia at just the age of six.