Meet the Biggest Lego Fan Ever Who Owns 2 Million Blocks, Creates Vietnam Street Scenes in Miniature

After collecting over two million bricks in a span of 10 years, Vietnamese man is being hailed as the biggest Lego fan ever. The man, Hoang Dang, first started on his passion for building after a trip to Detroit, Michigan. Mostly found in a room filled with his beloved Lego blocks, Dang — an industrial designer by profession — surely knows how to create beauty with these blocks.

Hoang Dang’s talent to build from Lego blocks came to fore when Reuters shared a video of the industrial designer where he can be seen working on building a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag on it. Needless to say, the video went viral and has brought attention and praises for the designer. In the clip, he can be heard saying that bricks are categorised based on their functionality. Some of the bricks are used to build walls, while others are used for detailing. Hence, each brick can be categorised based on what they can build. He also goes on to say that it is kind of tough to tell the number of bricks are in the boxes.

Many might be wondering where Dang gets his inspiration from. According to news website Bangkok Post, the Vietnamese mostly attempts to recreate his childhood home, a temple in Hanoi and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year. Thus, his chief source of inspiration comes from scenes close to his home in Vietnam. “I want to bring my perspective to friends all over the world because Vietnam’s Lego building community is still little known regionally and globally,” he shared with Bangkok Post.

In the clip that’s now going viral, he shares that Lego is not just a regular hobby for him and building with Lego has helped him in making new friends with similar interests. According to him, building Lego recharges his creative energy.

Despite a collection of over two million Lego bricks, Hoang is always on the hunt for new pieces. That’s how he made what he calls his “Lego friends”, including Khang Huynh in Ho Chi Minh City. The pair met on a Facebook group for Lego builders and collectors. The name “Lego” is an abbreviation of “leg godt” meaning “play well” in Danish.