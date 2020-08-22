Meet the Emmy-Winner Who Hosted the US Democratic National Convention (Barefoot) From His Living Room

"I'll be an ally of the light, not the darkness," said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his speech of the US Democratic National Convention.

Biden's speech marked the conclusion of the four-day Democratic National Convention, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four day national convention saw a wide range of people speaking at it, all virtually/ The man behind hosting and making sure the convention happened glitch-free, also worked from home.

A Twitter user shared a thread on the man who hosted the DNC: Glenn Weiss. And he did it barefoot.

Amazing fact: apparently the DNC convention was helmed from (Emmy winner) Glenn Weiss's living room in Brentwood. He had pants on but no shoes. pic.twitter.com/urM6y1Zxk3 — John Brownlow (@JohnBrownlow) August 21, 2020

Weiss is an American producer and director of television and live events. He has won 14 Emmy Awards and six Directors Guild of America awards as a director and producer for various awards shows and reality shows including the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and Academy Awards.

He's also famously remembered for proposing to his girlfriend after winning an award.

Weiss's fiance also shared a post on Facebook detailing the process.

"He has been on endless Zoom calls for months working on production aspects and directing the Democratic National Convention. Throughout these past few months, the pandemic has had the production team pivoting on a daily basis. First Glenn was going to Milwaukee, then Delaware and in the end and since there were so many LIVE remotes anyway, he had an entire control room set up in the house," she wrote on the Facebook post.

The democratic convention saw a host of different things happening - from Kamala Harris' speech on her chittis, to Michelle Obama's viral 'vote' necklace, to Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus' jokes.