Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm

The video sharing app, TikTok is a goldmine, as far versatility in terms of content is concerned. All you have to do is scroll through the countless videos and you never know what you might end up discovering. The app has indeed given amateur actors and performers across the country a platform to experiment with their talents.

Remember the time we discovered Salman Khan's lookalike on TikTok? Now, we have another one. We found legendary actor Madhubala's lookalike too on the app. Yes, you heard that right. A woman named Priyanka Kandwal has earned quite a name for herself as the Madhubala of Tiktok and you have to admit, she does look a lot like the celebrated actress.

Check out one of her videos in which she imitates Madhubala with uncanny accuracy:

Here are some of her other videos in which Kandwal can be seen performing to Madhubala's songs:

These videos have fans hooked who think she's the spitting image of Madhubala.

Yea you look quite similar to Madhubala.. 👍 — Victor Jara (@VictorJara_02) October 9, 2019

Ditto Reincarnation 👥 — Rahul Sharma ‏راہول شرما (@lawhuman) October 9, 2019

Hyderabadi madhubala 😁 — Riaz Ahmed (@karmariaz) October 9, 2019

Do you agree?

