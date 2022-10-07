Meet The Man Who Painted Himself With The Darkest Black Colour

The internet keeps treating us with some surprising videos or pictures from all corners of the world. You must have seen different shades of black but we are pretty sure you have not seen a black this extreme.

A video has come to light that shows Vantablack colour painted on a human body. A YouTuber made an unusual experiment and painted himself in the darkest black possible.

Top Showsha Video

The paint is sold on Amazon and 100ml of this paint costs roughly Rs 1400. Hajime, a famous Japanese YouTuber, experimented with it and is now known as the world’s blackest guy. The man posted a video on his YouTube page where he paints a room to make it the darkest room in the world, then paints himself and presents himself in that room.



The video has received over 25 lakhs views and people have filled out the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Only Hajime can come up with it, so it’s the best because the viewers can enjoy it without getting bored every time. Hajime’s black room tour also has a lot of laughter and naturally makes me smile.” While another said, “Amazingly, you can keep making exciting videos without seeing the results even if you have over 10 million registrants.”

According to the Oddity Central website, Vantablack is the darkest hue in the world, absorbing 99.965% of light and turning anything into a black hole, but it is difficult to obtain and highly expensive. However, the world’s second darkest colour is available on Amazon. Its name is Musou Black, and it absorbs 99.4% of the light. It is sold by the Koyo Orient Japan firm. And after applying this colour everything seems entirely black.

Not only that, but Hajime also stepped out. Surprisingly, he appears to be a moving shadow when we look at him. There isn’t a single portion or bulge of his physique visible. However, the business has published a statement stating that because this paint contains numerous chemicals, it should not be applied to the skin at all.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here