Meet the Nat Geo Award-winning Indian Photographer Whose Journey Started With an iPhone

"When I was 12, I couldn't wait to come home from school–being there was painful. I preferred to stare at the photos in my encyclopaedias & picture myself at all those places. It was my escape from a world where I was looked down upon. At school, I was called a ‘Defaulter’ & ‘Slow learner’–it made me under-confident. Those labels followed me through school & college. But my parents never forced me to get X marks. Rather, on a trip to Shimla, dad asked me if I wanted to become a bird watcher. Ever since, I've been hooked onto travelling–photography came in later. It was in 2011 when the DSLR camera was the new rage. I clicked good photos on my iPhone, so I wanted it. I skipped meals, saved 300 pounds & with some help from my parents, I got the camera. That day, I visited parks all over London. I felt such a rush–I hardly went to Uni after that. Then one day, I randomly shared a photo on FB, which got 10 likes! For someone who was never appreciated, those 10 likes meant everything. So I began uploading more. I finished my MBA & told my parents I wanted to pursue photography. They were unsure as it's expensive, but I felt passionately about it & knew I’d find a way. So, I kept at it. In 2013 it paid off when I won a small Nat Geo contest & got to visit Panama with Michael Melford. On the flight back, he said, 'What’s that focus point thing you were talking about?’ I was shocked! A legendary photographer was asking me for notes? After that, my parents really supported me. They took a loan to help me–I’m still repaying them. I also bootstrapped everything–I visited affordable places & travelled the world cheaply. I still remember my trip to Finland. I lived in a cabin of 6 feet & froze in -10 degrees, just to capture a wolf who never came! Still– what an experience! Later in 2016, when I won the Nat Geo Photograph of the Year, I got the confidence to teach. My Instagram account had taken off by then & I landed several projects. For me, it's never been about the money. I just wanted to make the world fall in love with nature the way I had. & looking back, I’m happy I didn’t let those labels define me. Afterall, some birds just aren’t meant to be caged.”