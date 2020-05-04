Meet the Nat Geo Award-winning Indian Photographer Whose Journey Started With an iPhone

Coimbatore-based shutterbug Varun Aditya has left an indelible mark in the photography world. In 2016, the young wildlife snapper bagged Nat Geo’s Nature Photographer of the Year and now he has opened up about his journey to becoming a photographer.

In a post shared on Humans of Bombay page on Instagram, Varun said in his school days he was called a ‘defaulter’ and a ‘slow learner’, which discouraged his morale. However, unfazed by the criticism, Varun said he continued learning arts of photography by opening up his encyclopaedias and would stare at the photographs and picture himself at all those places.

He said his parents didn’t force him to score well in exams. Varun recalled that during a trip to Shimla his father asked him if he wanted to become a “bird watcher”. He further added that ever since he has developed a fascination for travelling and the instinct of photography came in the later phase.

Varun also recounted how he had to struggle to purchase a camera. He said, “It was 2011 and the DSLR camera was a new rage. Back then, I clicked good photos on my iPhone, so the photographer in me was craving to explore. I started skipping meals and saved 300 pounds in 3 months. With a little help from my parents, I bought the camera. The day I got it, I bunked class and visited parks all over London. I felt such a rush–I hardly went to Uni after that”.

Varun said, later on, he started sharing photos on Facebook and the initial likes encouraged him to take a voyage into the world of photography as he had never been “appreciated”.

Soon after the completion of his MBA, Varun told his parents about his dream of pursuing a career in photography. He said initially parents were hesitant to let me take a plunge into photography as it was an expensive one.

Varun added in 2013 his dream of becoming a shutterbug came true after he won a small Nat Geo contest and went to visit Panama and Costa Rica with American photographer Michael Melford.

Read the entire post here: