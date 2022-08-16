Meet The Only Ancient Human With Parents From Two Different Species

A DNA analysis of a female child, believed to have died roughly 90,000 years ago, revealed the first inter-bred human individual. The female had parents of two different species. The samples that revealed the baffling detail were found in the Denisova cave in Russia.

Before the advent of Homo Sapiens, the human species that we see today, the planet was inhabited by Neanderthals and Denisovans. The two species, very distantly related, are believed to have gone extinct roughly 40,000 years ago. Scientists had very little evidence to support the theory that the two species interacted and interbred during their time on the planet, until 2018.

Researchers found DNA samples of a female child, 13 years old at the time of her death, who had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father. The results were derived after the sample of a bone was pulverised and the DNA was extracted and sequenced. The analysis found that the female was half Neanderthal and half Denisovan.

The team that conducted the 2018 study was led by Viviane Slon and Svante Paabo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Germany. The Denisovan cave in the Altai Mountains was named after multiple samples of a species, different from Neanderthals, were found in an excavation drive in 2008.

The genetic variation found in human history suggested that the species must have interbred. In 2018, the claims were proven to be true when the female, named Denisovan 11, came to light.

The discovery of the DNA also highlighted a stronger connection between Neanderthals and western parts of Eurasia. It was an interesting insight since Neanderthals – unlike modern humans – were quite static. They did not prefer moving long distances. But the DNA sample suggested otherwise.

It was one of the most interesting finds in the history of mankind as it revealed a novel vector into the characteristics of the primitive human species. Researchers, although found a whole lot about Denisovan 11’s ancestry, could not find much about the female since the bone sample found was too small. The reason for her death is still a mystery to scientists.

