1-min read

Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs

Michelle 'Cardboard Shell' Lesco, a math teacher from Arizona, United States, already has three Guinness World Records titles to her name, thanks to her voracious appetite.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Image credit: Guinness World Records
She can eat three and a half jars of mayonnaise in three minutes, finish off a bowl of pasta in less than half a minute and wolf down a hot dog, without using her hands no less, in just over 20 seconds.

Meet Michelle "Cardboard Shell" Lesco, a math teacher from Arizona, United States, who already has three Guinness World Records titles to her name, thanks to her voracious appetite.

The “petite-framed” woman is ranked number nine in the world by the International Federation of Competitive Eaters (IFOCE) and Major League Eating (MLE).

She also features in Guinness World Records 2020.

Michelle holds records for fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta at 26.69 seconds, fastest time to eat a hot dog with no hands at 21.60 seconds, and most mayonnaise, 3.5 jars, eaten in three minutes at 2,448 g (2.44kg).

According to Guinness, Michelle speed-eating began after her friends backed out of a challenge to eat 12 patties, 12 slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a burger.

Michelle has never looked back since, earning her title for fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta for the charity food drive "Carbs for a Cause".

Michelle says people are often surprised by her ability to down such huge quantities of food despite her 5' 4" frame.

"The biggest misconception about competitive eating is that all of us are like 500 pounds and 10 feet tall. Back in the day when they first started these contests, they would pull people from the audience, and they picked people that they thought could eat the most – so I think that’s where it came from," she was quoted as saying.

Michelle attributes her ability to fast metabolism and "practice" to prepare her stomach for competitions.

