Meet the Real Gary Lee, Man Who Sparked Impostor Trend After Losing his Wallet

A man named Gary Lee lost his wallet and driving license at a beach in New York on August 26. A TikTok creator discovered it at Rockaway Beach in Queens. The video showing him searching for Lee was uploaded on TikTok and went viral in just three days. The TikTok sparked a meme craze where several social media users changed their account names to a different version of the name "Gary Lee" and even used his license image as the profile picture. Search queries for the phrase "Gary Lee" spiked in the recent past with "who is Gary Lee" as one of the top related search interests, as per Google Trends. The real Gary Lee is from Brooklyn and works in sales. The 33-year-old sent a photo to Insider showing him holding up his now-famous driver's license. Lee told the portal in a text message. "It spread so fast. Every other comment was a fake account … I found it funny that all these people pretended to be me."

The now mega-viral TikTok’s comments are flooded with a host of Lee impostors. While so many are busy feigning to be Lee, there are few absurdly pretending to be his blood relatives from Lee’s grandfather to twin brother to his child.

The viral fad started after a 22-year-old creator posted a clip holding Lee's driver's license. She tried to cover most of the information on the document with her fingers barring the photo of Lee's face. The TikTok user, who wished to keep her identity anonymous, revealed to Insider, "A whole bunch of us were at the beach and my friend Jimmy found the wallet on the boardwalk and told me about it. He wanted to make sure Gary got his wallet back and as soon as I heard that I said, let's make a TikTok." The creator revealed that people are even adding "facial hair and dog ears" to Lee’s picture, creating a multitude of fictional personalities that all seemingly stranded their belongings on the beach.

The real Lee made a TikTok account and coordinated with the creator to get his possessions back. She revealed they met in Manhattan's East Village. She also mentioned that the person who turned up knew the exact contents of the wallet and could identify the address mentioned on the ID, so she could understand that he was the authentic Gary Lee. On Saturday, the creator posted a follow-up video giving Lee the ID and wallet back. The comment section again filled up with Lee fraudsters claiming that she returned the wallet to the fake "Gary Lee." Lee told Insider the whole situation felt funny to him and that he was grateful to successfully retrieve his wallet with all of its contents.

