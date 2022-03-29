Meet the Wolverine Fish, a New Freshwater Species Discovered by Scientists

In 2021, more than 200 species of freshwater fish were discovered by scientists. Among them are the Wolverine pleco, a catfish with spikes that act as powerful weapons, and the Mumbai blind eel. These discoveries confirm that we are still far from having unraveled all the mysteries of the creatures that inhabit the planet’s underwater areas. From a bright red eel to a black catfish with yellow spots and fearsome spikes… Every year, many previously unknown aquatic species are identified by scientists. And according to a new report from the conservation NGO Shoal, 212 species of freshwater fish were discovered in the world’s waters in 2021. While most were identified in South America (94) and Asia (82), some also live in Africa (29), as well as in Oceania (4) and Europe (1).

Among them are the Wolverine pleco, a catfish that can grow up to 15 cm long and lives in the rocks in the Brazilian river of Rio Xingu, a tributary of the lower Amazon. “This pleco owes its charismatic name to three stout curved spikes, or odontodes, concealed beneath the gill covers which act as a defense mechanism when it is harassed," say the researchers who discovered it.

Another species that caught the attention of researchers is the Mumbai blind eel. This is described as “an incredible looking species with no eyes, fins, or scales." It is the first “completely blind subterranean freshwater fish species" identified in the Northern Western Ghats, a mountain range located in western India.

Every year, hundreds of freshwater fish species are identified and described for the first time by scientists. “Each new discovery proves there is still much about the world of wonder underneath the surface of the planet’s rivers, lakes and wetlands that remains unknown," the report notes.

But beyond the joy of discovering new species and enriching our knowledge of underwater fauna, this information is essential to ensure the preservation of these species. “Morphological descriptions help [scientists] to understand adaptations, which informs knowledge of the relationships and interactions of species with their environment and other organisms. For example, morphology can indicate feeding behaviors or habitat preferences, and that information is essential for managing fisheries, assessing potential impacts of environmental changes on species, and conserving threatened species," the report authors explain.

