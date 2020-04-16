BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Meet the Woman Who First Discovered 'Coronavirus,' the Parent Group of COVID-19 Strain

Image credits: Twitter/Alexis Verger.

Image credits: Twitter/Alexis Verger.

The samples were then studied by Dr Almeida, who described them to be similar to influenza viruses but not exactly the same.

Share this:


The spread of novel coronavirus has turned the world into an emergency state. While the strain of novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 might be new, the existence of coronavirus was discovered long back. And the woman credited with the discovery of coronavirus left the school at the age of 16.


June Almeida (born Hart) grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. While she left school at a young age, she started to work as a laboratory technician at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Dr Almeida identified coronavirus back in 1964 at her lab in St Thomas's Hospital in London. This is the same hospital where UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently treated.


The virologist’s skills in electron microscopy helped in identifying coronavirus and reveal details on the pathogenesis of viral infections.


According to medical writer George Winter, Dr Almeida collaborated with Dr David Tyrrell, who was doing his research at the common cold unit in Salisbury. The lab was working on nasal samples. One of these samples, identified as B814, belonged to a student at a boarding school in Surrey.


The researchers found that some of the viruses were unable to grow in routine cell culture. The samples were then studied by Dr Almeida, who described them to be similar to influenza viruses but not exactly the same.

She also mentioned that she saw similar particles while investigating mouse hepatitis and infectious bronchitis of chickens. And that is the first time when someone identified coronavirus.


This new discovery was published in the British Medical Journal in 1965, while the first photographs of coronavirus were published in the Journal of General Virology in 1967.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,422,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,071,710

    +62,733

  • Cured/Discharged

    512,252

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,078

    +6,351
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres