Meet the Wonder Kid From Punjab Who Can Recite Capitals Of Indian States in 48 Seconds

Every day, we come across inspiring stories featuring people who are pushing the age-restricted stereotypes to set an example for others. Stories of senior citizens signing up for schools, or completing their degrees or kids doing wonders at young age motivate many to break the barriers and fulfil their dreams. One such example is set by a three-and-a-half-year-old kid from Ludhiana, who has left everyone baffled with his extraordinary photographic memory and sharp IQ. The little kid in question is named Kunwarpratap Singh who bagged a place in India Book of Records and the International Book of Records because of his keen memory. In addition to his accolades, Kunwapratap, student of Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar, Punjab, has also been featured in the Child Prodigy magazine.

Described as the ‘Little Einstein,’ Kunwarpratap was given the Grandmaster title for recalling 27 monuments and doing 14 multiplication tables in under a minute. To record his name in the International Book of Records, he recited tables from 1 to 30, was the fastest to name capitals of all the Indian states in just 48 seconds and the youngest to read maximum number of books-27 books- in 23 minutes and 48 seconds. On top of his honours, he was selected from amongst 100 other candidates to be featured in Child Prodigy Magazine.

Here is the video:

RELATED STORIES Tamil Nadu Youth Makes it to Indian Book of Records for Having the Longest Tongue

As per a report by Tribune, the little genius is smarter than a 10-year-old studying in class V. Passionate for books, Kunwarpratap is exceptionally fluent in reading, speaking and even correctly pronouncing long words. At such a tender age, his other abilities include, reading at a good speed, solving multiplications, subtraction and division sums orally.

His parents shared that the young prodigy is loved by everyone in their neighbourhood, remembers names and other details of all residents in their colony. They added that his conversations are thought provoking, though innocent and often corrects people when they state any false facts. Kunwarpratap attempts Olympiads rather easily and has won several other world records.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here