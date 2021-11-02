Meet This 21-year-old Multi-million Dollar Global Business Owner

A 21-year-old university dropout has shared her story on TikTok. Lily Zaremba, who goes by the name @thelilyzaremba on the social media platform, has stated that she “became a multi-million dollar global business owner” in her early 20s. From doing a 10-hour job at a sushi restaurant to being a business owner, Lily’s story is inspiring. She is now an independent entrepreneur and mentor to hundreds of people around the world. And, she has achieved this after two years of hard work, dedication, and lots of wins. Lily was just 19 when she started this.

According to the Daily Sun report, Lily makes £52k a month by investing in artificial intelligence, stocks, and crypto markets. She taught many people the art of investing and now she earns a lot of money from it on a commission basis. Right now, Lily has $100K in savings.

While working at a restaurant, Lily go to know about a financial education institute that was teaching how to invest and how to properly manage money. She left her job and joined the institute. Lily stated that while she was learning how to build an online business with the experts and following them, she built her investment portfolio and started earning at the same time, the report added.

As per the report, Lily has revealed three tips for making six-plus figures. She said that first of all everyone should look for the right job, according to their skills. Secondly, everyone should find the right mentor. If you want to do something that someone else is doing better than you, then follow his/her life and try to work hard like them. With this, you can get success soon. Third, find a way to earn online income. If you invest in Forex, Crypto, Affiliate Marketing, etc., then you can earn quickly.

Netizens were impressed with Lily and praised her for her success.

