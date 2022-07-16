Meet Thor, The Dog Who Chased Away A Bear

A video of a dog, going face-to-face with a big black bear is making the rounds of the Internet, with the canine winning wholesome praise for its courage. The video captured by a home security camera shows the dog barking at the bear with no fear on his face. The video was recorded in the wee hours of Thursday.

The dog named Thor could be seen snarling, and even biting the bear until it wanders off the property. In order to scare the bear, the dog had gotten relatively close to it.

“Thor the brave dog scares a bear away from home! ️,” the caption of the video read. The pooch belongs to a family in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

Netizens, who came across the video, were impressed by the dog for protecting the home from a bear. One comedically commenting on the video said, “The bear “chill bro I’m going “. Another wrote, “That’s why I keep my dogs inside.”

Some social media reports state that black bears are the only species of bear found in New Hampshire. They are not aggressive in nature, and their attacks are rare in the region. But residents have been asked to remain alert and consider the animal dangerous, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

