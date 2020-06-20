Meet TikTok’s Viral ‘Human Can Opener’ Who Rips Through Sodas Because He 'Can'

In its recent find, the popular TikTok has discovered a man who has earned a nickname on the platform of ‘Human Can Opener.’ You must be guessing why this name and what he actually does.

A man, Evanilson Gomes, living in the US recently uploaded a clip of himself on the video-sharing app. In the clip, he was showing off some jaw-dropping exploits by means of his teeth.

The 35-year-old TikTok user, from Brockton in Massachusetts, can be seen breaking up the top of fizzy pop can -- all by using his teeth.

Gomes, from Brockton in the US state of Massachusetts, has been apparently practising the skill for nearly five years.

The unique skill of the man has amassed more than 6 million views, over 441.6 k likes and a plethora of reactions. Viewers are left aghast after watching the video wondering what just happened.

An astonished commenter asked, "How did he manage to dent holes and tear off the can’s lid in one swift move?" "So, how did he do that? but I'm Impressed," wrote another.

"CEO of a can opener," wrote the third while making applaud emoticons.

Gomez has shared a few more videos of himself, where he is performing other weird acts of strength using just his gnashers including lifting rubbish bins and slashing the bottles open with just his mouth.