Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Meet Tunabot, the New Robot Fish Scientists Created to Spy Underwater

A tuna-inspired robotic fish has been developed by the University of Virginia to enhance the learning of fish movements better and faster.

News18.com

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meet Tunabot, the New Robot Fish Scientists Created to Spy Underwater
Video grab of Tunabot being tested. (Twitter)
Loading...

What might look like a tuna, swim like a tuna and move like a tuna, might not be a tuna.

A tuna-inspired robotic fish has been developed by a team from the University of Virginia to enhance the learning of fish moving mechanisms better and faster.

According to reports, researcher Hilary Bart-Smith and her team chose to design Tunabot after tuna and mackerals for their fast swimming skills. Tunabot is 25 centimeters long with just a tail and no fins.

A short clip of Tunabot wiggling was shared by @SciRobotics on Twitter.

They can swim up to 1 meter per second by wiggling their bodies back and forth up to about 10 times per second.

Speaking to the Newscientist, Barth has said that the researchers are working on adding sensors to the robot, which can eventually act as an underwater spy, surveilling "nefarious" under-goings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Shreya Basak
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram