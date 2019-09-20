Meet Tunabot, the New Robot Fish Scientists Created to Spy Underwater

What might look like a tuna, swim like a tuna and move like a tuna, might not be a tuna.

A tuna-inspired robotic fish has been developed by a team from the University of Virginia to enhance the learning of fish moving mechanisms better and faster.

According to reports, researcher Hilary Bart-Smith and her team chose to design Tunabot after tuna and mackerals for their fast swimming skills. Tunabot is 25 centimeters long with just a tail and no fins.

A short clip of Tunabot wiggling was shared by @SciRobotics on Twitter.

Inspired by the speedy fin-flapping capabilities of tuna and mackerel, the “Tunabot” by @UVAEngineers, @MCZHarvard was able to travel four body lengths per second, faster than most #fish -inspired #robots. https://t.co/cwhpFzgAOx ($) pic.twitter.com/HqJflQXFD7 — Science Robotics (@SciRobotics) September 18, 2019

They can swim up to 1 meter per second by wiggling their bodies back and forth up to about 10 times per second.

Speaking to the Newscientist, Barth has said that the researchers are working on adding sensors to the robot, which can eventually act as an underwater spy, surveilling "nefarious" under-goings.

