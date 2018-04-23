English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Vishnu, the Kerala Photographer Who Shot to Fame By Hanging Upside Down From a Tree
The 'Batman' photographer from Kerala has become a rage on the Internet for his dedication.
Photo credits: Rejoy Benny / Whiteramp photography | Facebook
There are several ways to show commitment to the job you love, hanging upside down from a tree is one of them.
This holds true at least for the Kerala photographer who recently climbed to fame after he hung from a tree to give a pair of newlyweds the perfect wedding photograph.
A photo of Vishnu Whiteramp's antics was recently posted by a Facebook user Rejoy Benny which showed Vishnu effortlessly climbing a tree and balancing upside down from a branch to get the top angle shot of Shaiz Robert and Navya Jose.
Later a video clip surfaced on Twitter, which for obvious reasons went viral with thousands of retweets.
The dedication shown by Vishnu has now earned him a title-- "vavval" (bat in Malayalam), reports The News Minute.
(Photo credits: Vishnu Whiteramp / Facebook)
Narrating the story behind the viral video to The News Minute, the 23-year-old photographer says, “After the wedding, we were shooting outside the groom’s house. When I saw a tree in front of his house, I suddenly had an idea of taking a photograph from a top angle. When I told the couple, they said okay and so I climbed the tree and attempted the click.”
But was he satisfied with the final result? Apparently not.
"I had a frame in my mind to capture a top angle view... I have to do something more, so I'm not satisfied," he told NDTV.
As for social media, they too now want a similar photograph for their wedding.
Also Watch
This holds true at least for the Kerala photographer who recently climbed to fame after he hung from a tree to give a pair of newlyweds the perfect wedding photograph.
A photo of Vishnu Whiteramp's antics was recently posted by a Facebook user Rejoy Benny which showed Vishnu effortlessly climbing a tree and balancing upside down from a branch to get the top angle shot of Shaiz Robert and Navya Jose.
Later a video clip surfaced on Twitter, which for obvious reasons went viral with thousands of retweets.
When you wanted to become Spider-Man to fight crime but ended up becoming wedding photographer due to parental pressure. pic.twitter.com/aFtnrFtTf7
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 18, 2018
The dedication shown by Vishnu has now earned him a title-- "vavval" (bat in Malayalam), reports The News Minute.
(Photo credits: Vishnu Whiteramp / Facebook)
Narrating the story behind the viral video to The News Minute, the 23-year-old photographer says, “After the wedding, we were shooting outside the groom’s house. When I saw a tree in front of his house, I suddenly had an idea of taking a photograph from a top angle. When I told the couple, they said okay and so I climbed the tree and attempted the click.”
But was he satisfied with the final result? Apparently not.
"I had a frame in my mind to capture a top angle view... I have to do something more, so I'm not satisfied," he told NDTV.
As for social media, they too now want a similar photograph for their wedding.
@TheNameIsCasie if you’re not doing this, are you even a real wedding photographer? 😂 — Alison Maria (@_AlisonMaria) April 19, 2018
If my best friend doesn’t do this for me for my future wedding, it’s all over 😂 this is dedication and commitment.
— Advocate for the sunshine (@BeTeEs4ever) April 19, 2018
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Playing ODIs First Will Help Team Settle Down in England: Shastri
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes