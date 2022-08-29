Meet Wally, the Emotional Support Alligator, Who Made the Famous Walk at US Water Park

Pet animals often provide comfort and bring joy to their owners. However, when we think of pets, we only think of adorable ones. However, people of Philadelphia spotted a rather unusual pet recently. People in Philadelphia’s Love Park were stunned to see an alligator being walked on a leash. But the reptile isn’t a wild beast and is the emotional support animal of a long-time reptile rescuer, Joie Henney. The pictures and videos of Wally the alligator have gone viral on social media. Netizens have marvelled at the pictures of the alligator who can be seen wandering around in the famous Love Park. Philly girl Britt Miller shared delightful pictures of the affable alligator on Twitter. In the pictures, Wally can be seen greeting visitors and splashing in the water sprayed by the fountain. While sharing the pictures, Miller wrote, “This is not a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park.”

This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park pic.twitter.com/xU7TTs6y2V — Britt (@brimil) August 26, 2022

It is worth noting that Wally’s owner, Joie Henney, runs several social media accounts which documents his loving relationship with the alligator.

In a recent media interaction with CNN, Henney revealed that he acquired Wally six years ago. Henney further said that the alligator was removed from a lagoon in Florida. Henney’s friend then brought the baby alligator, then just 20 inches long, to Pennsylvania.

Joie Henney said, “There was an overabundance of gators in that area. Wally has been quite different than any alligator I’ve ever dealt with in the past 30 years. He doesn’t show anger. He doesn’t show aggression. He hasn’t since the day he was caught. We never could understand why. He’s just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He’s just awesome.”

Due to Wally’s amicable personality, Henney got the alligator licensed as an emotional support animal. Netizens cannot stop fawning over this unique relationship between a man and his beloved alligator.

