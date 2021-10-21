Meet World's First Baby Travel Influencer, Who Earns Rs 75,000 a Month

Influencers have been all the rage over social media for quite some time now with brands competing to rope them in for collaborations and cross-promotions. But have you ever come across a baby influencer? This adventurous American baby has travelled to 16 US states including Kansas, Utah, Arizona, Florida, Alaska, and New Mexico, and earns about Rs 75,000 ($1,000) a month from sponsorships. He even gets his diapers and wipes for free! Pretty cool for a baby, right? Briggs Darrington, who just turned one year old recently, lives in Idaho Falls with his travel blogger parents Jess and Steve. Briggs, who was born on October 14, 2020, went on his first overnight glamping trip in Nebraska when he was three weeks old and experienced his first flight when he was just 9 weeks. Since then, he has been on a whopping 45 flights, with the longest being about eight hours, from Utah to Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

From bears in Alaska, balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, wolves in Yellowstone National Park, the Delicate Arch in Utah to beaches in California, this baby is quite the globetrotter. Briggs’ mom, Jess believes that he might be the youngest travel influencer in the world. Briggs’ travel tales have garnered a huge fan following, with over 250,000 likes on TikTok and 34,000 followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

Jess, 28, who is a full-time travel blogger said that her son earns around Rs 75,000 a month while working with tourism boards and brands and also has a sponsor who provides free diapers and wipes.

“I had been running a blog called Part Time Tourists for a few years. But when I got pregnant with Briggs in 2020, I was really nervous that my career was over. My husband and I really wanted to make it work. So I started to look for social media accounts that talked about baby travel, I couldn’t find a single one. There’s a ton of kid travel, but nothing aimed at babies," Jess was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

She realised there was a gap and decided to set up social media accounts as a fun way to share everything that she learned while travelling with a baby, to help other first-time parents. She said she never imagined that her posts would be so useful for new moms struggling with postpartum anxiety and depression. Although they’d been doing Part Time Tourists for the past couple of years, Briggs has quickly become much more popular with brands and tourism boards, thanks to his ‘cute’ flex on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

Jess added that the family continued with their travels amid Covid-19 lockdowns by following all safety guidelines. They went on road trips and local vacations which allowed social distancing. They used to board flights via the gate of a plane that has already left, instead of going through their designated gate, to avoid crowds. They also stayed away from big cities and concentrated on exploring hidden gems and outdoor travel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

Although it can be hard to travel with a baby at times, Jess said it’s worth it in the long run for the benefits and exposure to different people, cultures, environments, and places, which is critical for a child’s development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Travel With Briggs (@whereisbriggs)

According to Jess, practising with your gear before travel, packing extra items in the stroller, ensuring your baby has on-the-go naps and giving munchies or a bottle to the baby while take-off or landing goes a long way in ensuring a smooth holiday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.