Meghalaya Chanawala Boasts 'Vaccinated' Tag, Gets Praised for Commitment

A vendor selling chaat with vaccinated tag. (Image Credits: Twitter/@indira_laisram)

Twitter users praised the 'chana' vendor for being responsible enough to get vaccinated and continuing his hard work to earn money.

As the fight continues against the deadly second wave of the coronavirus, the country is slowly unlocking from the strict measures and restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and other such places are opening for the public. Most of these places are employing individuals who have been vaccinated or vaccinating their already existing employees in an attempt to make customers feel safer. Recently a photo went viral on Twitter where a ‘chanawala’ can be seen selling chana chaat in the streets of Shillong, Meghalaya, with the tag “Vaccinated" written on his box containing all the ingredients.

In her viral tweet, Twitter user @indira_laisram posted the photo of the vendor, with the caption, “The ubiquitous channawallah of Shillong. There is something about this photo. Unable to pinpoint the emotion."

Soon other Twitter users started praising the man for being so responsible as well as for his marketing skills.

For some people, the image brought memories of good times from childhood.

Some users pointed out the hardships that daily wagers are facing due to the pandemic.

What do you feel about the vendor’s ‘Vaccinated’ tag?

first published:July 15, 2021, 15:17 IST