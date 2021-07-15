Meghalaya Chanawala Boasts 'Vaccinated' Tag, Gets Praised for Commitment

As the fight continues against the deadly second wave of the coronavirus, the country is slowly unlocking from the strict measures and restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and other such places are opening for the public. Most of these places are employing individuals who have been vaccinated or vaccinating their already existing employees in an attempt to make customers feel safer. Recently a photo went viral on Twitter where a ‘chanawala’ can be seen selling chana chaat in the streets of Shillong, Meghalaya, with the tag “Vaccinated" written on his box containing all the ingredients.

In her viral tweet, Twitter user @indira_laisram posted the photo of the vendor, with the caption, “The ubiquitous channawallah of Shillong. There is something about this photo. Unable to pinpoint the emotion."

The ubiquitous channawallah of Shillong. There is something about this photo. Unable to pinpoint the emotion. pic.twitter.com/1rfupO9mpi— Indii (@indira_laisram) July 13, 2021

Soon other Twitter users started praising the man for being so responsible as well as for his marketing skills.

It’s something to cheer, in fact! Despite a devastating pandemic, he’s back in business! An Indian made vaccine has reached the common man on the street! I feel it’s a message full of courage, adaptability and hope!— Anuradha Deolalkar🇮🇳 (@prasanu202) July 13, 2021

What I like most: he is clear & forthcoming about vaccination expecting customers to reciprocate!!!— Bahlika (@nose_poker) July 13, 2021

Eyes, looking at you in anticipation to buy something from him, and pride that he is vaccinated and safe to take things from.— Abhimanyu…. (@AbeCrossX) July 13, 2021

For some people, the image brought memories of good times from childhood.

The emotion is about buying the all-mix from such channawallahs, sitting in a corner in Police Bazaar or Laitumkhrah on a rainy afternoon and watch life go by as wind brings a few droplets occasionally onto your face.— উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) July 13, 2021

That is full on nostalgia. For someone who wears her emotions on her sleeve, he is screaming home to me right now.— Indii (@indira_laisram) July 13, 2021

This is my favourite memory of going back home from school, “All Saints" with papa. So many images flash right in front of my eyes.— Bubble Bat (@being___72) July 13, 2021

Some users pointed out the hardships that daily wagers are facing due to the pandemic.

That, the common beach snack and nostalgia is dependent on “vaccinated" tag !That, the sinplest of livelihood of man is dependent on “vaccinated" tag ! — IIM Nationalists (@IIMNationalists) July 13, 2021

The vaccinated tag makes one feel really upset. To be forced to resort to this for work so they aren’t harassed or insulted or dismissed, to just earn to survive.— Sharada (@suitcaseindian) July 13, 2021

This is such a hard hitting pic making us realize that it is time the government enables people to go about their daily activities, they have families to feed. @sudhirmehtapune @Manojpochat— Sagar Javkhedkar (@sagarjavkhedkar) July 13, 2021

What do you feel about the vendor’s ‘Vaccinated’ tag?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here