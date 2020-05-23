BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Playing Iron Maiden on His Electric Guitar Has Rocked the Internet

Conrad Sangma / Chief Minister of Meghalaya | Instagram.

Conrad Sangma / Chief Minister of Meghalaya | Instagram.

There's cool then there's Chief Minister of Meghalaya cool.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
There's cool then there's Chief Minister of Meghalaya cool.

Conrad Sangma, who has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in his state Meghalaya, is a rockstar by night.

Sangma, on Friday, decided to unwind himself after "hectic" assembly sessions by shredding some Iron Maiden tunes on his electric guitar.

"After a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes ... (sic)," the Meghalaya CM captioned his now-viral video.

The video which has already been viewed nearly 30K times by metal fans since its upload, shows Sangma playing iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years" from its 1986 album Somewhere in Time.

Impressed by his guitar-shredding skills and taste in music, many residents of his state, as well as the fans of Iron Maiden in the country, united to praise the CM.

"This is too good Sir👏 Refreshing!" wrote one Instagram user.

"Wasted years...one of my fav," commented another.

"wow Sir you got talent," chimed in another.

Twitter users soon got the whiff of Sangma's video and they were delighted to see the "rockstar" side of Meghalaya CM.

"That’s my state’s Chief Minister for you my friends," commented one Twitter user.

Last week, Sangma posted a throwback picture from his younger days, and gave a fitting caption to the Instagram post.

"Those were the times ...”saga” ... when we played the music ... well now .. we face the music ... times change I guess ... team saga thank you for those great times and memories..:) (sic)," Sangma wrote.

You can watch the OG "Wasted Years" by Iron Maiden here:


