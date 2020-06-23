Meghalaya Cops' Version of John Lennon's 'Imagine' is Striking All the Right Chords with Netizens

On Sunday, June 21, Assam and Meghalaya police unveiled their latest Anti-Drug Anthem. The video released by the police’s official media handles has the police officers singing an adaptation of the famous song, Imagine sung by John Lennon.

Performed by Meghalaya Police group, 'The Khaki Vibes', this anti-drug campaign has left many impressed. The cops come together to recreate the lyrics from Lennon’s peace anthem to dismiss drug abuse and encourage people to live a happy life.

The lyrics of the music video goes like "Imagine all the people, enjoying a natural high”.



The Meghalaya Police version was shared on the occasion of World Music Day 2020 on Facebook.

The police department captioned the post as,"On the occasion of #WorldMusicDay and upcoming International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and in continuation of our awareness campaign, under the guidance of Shri R Chandranathan, IPS, DGP, we are launching an Awareness Video Song, by 'The Khaki Vibes'."

The post has garnered more than 1,00,000 views since shared and more than 1,600 reshares. The reimagined song has left several netizens mesmerized, many took to the comments to laud and praise the efforts of the police department.

A user commented,"Whoever wrote the lyrics is brilliant! Powerful message indeed".

A second wrote,"Kudos to the Meghalaya Police. What a wonderful song and performance to raise awareness".

June 26 marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year worldwide. The day is observed to understand the drug problem prevailing in the world and achieving a civilization free of drug abuse.