Meghalaya Girl's Rendition of 'Ae Mere Pyare Vatan' for Covid-19 Warriors Goes Viral

For 19-year-old Nini, as she is called by her parents music has become her passion and the teenager’s rendition of ‘Ae Mere Pyare Watan’ has become viral and has impressed thousands of people online. Venetia K Warshong, who is in her first year of college has now become a sensation in the entire North-East due to her melodious and soul-touching version of the song. This is also incidentally Venetia’s first Hindi song.

Speaking to News18, Venetia said she always wanted to do something inspirational for the country during the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“During lockdown everyday we kept hearing bad news related to Covid-19. Also we saw how every hour our armed forces and this time even our doctors were fighting from the front and as a mark of respect, I wanted to sing a song and pay tribute to them. I told my father and started searching for a fitting song for them. This is a tough song but all my friends helped me in perfecting the lyrics and the intricacies of it and gave the performance my everything. This is my tribute to the warriors of my country for their supreme dedication and bravery for us.”

Venetia is also a member of the Aroha Choir, Shillong under the guidance of Ms. Pauline Warjri.

She started to learn music from the age of 10 years and wishes to go to Philippines to study music.

According to Venetia, tribute in the form of art and culture can inspire our nation’s warriors. The views on the YouTube video of her performance are rising with every passing minute but for young Venetia, she will be grateful if her song is liked by the country’s brave warriors.

Check out Venetia’s rendition of the song here:

Her father is a receptionist with the civil hospital of Meghalaya and her mother works for specially-abled children. Nini dreams to represent India in music in future but right now all the 19-year-old is wishing for is for her rendition to be passed on to true Covid warriors of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here