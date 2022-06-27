Meghalaya Kids' Pro Performance With Heavy Metal Band is Delighting Desi Metalheads

Some kids in Meghalaya could be seen turning impromptu heavy metal performers and headbanging like pros in a viral video circulating on social media. While the exact time and location of the video is not known, a Twitter user pointed out that it was shot in Nongstoin. The musicians whose performance the kids seem to be attending were said to be part of Thunder’s Cave, a heavy metal band from Meghalaya. News18 could not independently verify the time or location of the performance.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Something I admire deeply about northeast India is its commitment to heavy metal, across every age group. I got into a cab in Shillong, Blackeyed Peas came on the radio, and a super old Khasi lady yelled ‘turn that sh** [off] put on Iron Maiden or something’.”

Something I admire deeply about northeast India is its commitment to heavy metal, across every age group. I got into a cab in Shillong, Blackeyed Peas came on the radio, and a super old Khasi lady yelled ‘turn that shit on put on Iron Maiden or something’ https://t.co/3FyyTw9TlX — Adrianna Tan (@skinnylatte) June 25, 2022

I am tripping on how cool these little girls are–headbanging like massive pros. https://t.co/UL79IjIEf6 — Sanskrita (@without_sans) June 26, 2022

So awesome to see. A delight for metal heads. North east india keeps the flag of heavy metal flying high. https://t.co/vz1salUsRT — Shravan (@shravansampath) June 26, 2022

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has a bit of a reputation as a metalhead too. In 2020, a viral video showed Sangma playing iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years” from its 1986 album Somewhere in Time. “After a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes … (sic),” the Meghalaya CM captioned the video.

The video of the kids brings some cheer amid the grim flood situation in Meghalaya. Last week, Sangma reviewed the worst-hit South Garo Hills district, where road communication through National Highway–62 was completely cut off with over 40,000 people affected at the time.

