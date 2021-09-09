Meghalaya's Kongthong in Race to Win UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' Tag

The Kongthong village, Meghalaya’s whistling village, has been selected along with two other villages in the country for entry to the United Nations World Tourism Organization’ (UNWTO) category of ‘Best Tourism Village’. Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted:

#Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the @UNWTO 'Best Tourism Village' along with 2 other villages in the country.@kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi @meghtourism— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) September 8, 2021

The other two villages that have been selected are Pochampally of Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Nestled between Meghalaya’s Sohra and Pynursla ridges, the village attracts tourists with its beautiful views and mesmerizing greenery. However, a very interesting part about this village is that people here communicate with each other by singing. What’s more fascinating is that the name of every resident in this village is a tune. No wonder, Kongthong is known as the Whistling Village.

Every time a baby is born, the mother composes a lullaby that becomes a unique identity of the child for life. Moreover, the lullaby has no words and is just a tune, a kind of hum that only the villagers are able to recognise and remember.

