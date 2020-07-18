Meghalaya Police's Post to 'Weed' Out Drugs Leaves the Internet High on Humour

Gurugram, Pune or Nagpur police are popular for sharing creative posts on social media to raise awareness of issues like coronavirus pandemic, importance of wearing helmets among others. But this time, Meghalaya police have created a buzz with their witty post on Instagram.

Sharing an update about an intercepted truck carrying marijuana, Meghalaya police wrote, “Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain't one of them. Sorry for our bluntness, but that's just how we roll!”

The truck, which was transporting around 500 kilograms of marijuana, was caught by the police of Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCvLlygl-aL/?igshid=jmo7ks1yajt

Instagram users appreciated Meghalaya police for their sense of humour and good work. They also flooded the post with comments.

One user praised the Ri-Bhoi police and asked them to “keep up the good work”. Another user wrote, “Great job done with a great message. Kudos to you.”

A netizen said, “That’s an awesome caption up there it sounds really dope though. Good job Ribhoi Police,” while the other said a bit of humour is necessary in times like these.

One person demanded more captions like this from Meghalaya police, praising them.

The state police have always gone after drug peddlers. In May, they arrested three drug dealers at Mawryngkneng Junction after tracking the movements of petty drug peddlers, reported The Sentinel.

The police recovered one plastic packet containing suspected yellowish orange powder weighing 11.63 grams and one empty pink soap box containing a transparent plastic packet.