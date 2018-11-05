English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Icing on the Cake with Life-Size Confection
The cake was on display at Cake International at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre over the weekend.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, applaud before handing out awards to the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 wheelchair basketball medallists at Quaycentre in Sydney, Australia October 27, 2018. REUTERS
The world’s romance with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seems nowhere close to ending. Since the British royal and the American (former) actress tied the knot in May, their every statement, public outing and outfit have been discussed and dissected, and disseminated on social media platforms across the world.
After news of Meghan’s pregnancy was announced, the scrutiny went up several notches, and doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon.
The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently wrapped up their first royal tour, where they dined and wined and danced their way through Commonwealth countries in the Pacific ocean region, from the large (Australia) to the small (Tonga), and were feted by their citizens as well as the global media.
Now back home, the attention has naturally turned to Meghan’s pregnancy with British royalists outdoing each other in trying to celebrate the happy news. The latest homage is by Lara Mason from Brownhills, a baker who spent over 250 hours baking and decorating a humongous cake, modeled after Harry and Meghan.
In clear reference to the pregnancy, her life-size cake shows the couple clutching on to a baby bag as well as a baby book.
According to the Mirror, the six-and-a-half-feet tall Harry and Meghan cake, which was made from 300 eggs and 50kg of fondant icing and could feed up to 1,000 people, was covered with chocolate ganâche: everything was edible, apart from the frames.
The cake was on display at Cake International at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre over the weekend.
