Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Portrait Since Engagement is Breaking the Internet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a very royal yet modern portrait of themselves and the Internet cannot keep calm. The black-and-white portrait of the couple is their first since stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year. It was released last week in celebration of their special edition of TIME100 Talks which will be coming out this week.

Join us on Oct. 20th for a special #TIME100Talks hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Register now: https://t.co/BWnMHX3yTP pic.twitter.com/osnpFBfgD2 — TIME (@TIME) October 17, 2020

The couple are all smiles as Meghan rests her arm on Harry's lap quite similar to their elegant engagement photos from 2017. The couple's engagement photo was taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor Palace where the couple had their May 2018 wedding evening reception. Meghan sits on a lower step than Harry, resting her arm on his lap (and showing off her three-stone engagement ring for the camera!)

The couple was photographed by Los Angeles based Matt Sayles at their new home in California for the recent pic. The couple moved to the United States after they announced their break away from the Royal family duties in the United Kingdom.

Netizens are all praise for the new image as author Clea Shearer commented, “Legendary!!!”While another user said, “That is amazing! I just got a little star struck!”

The couple will be hosting a virtual discussion organised by TIME100 Talks on October 20 that will dive into the state of digital experience. The episode named Engineering A Better World will feature experts, advocates, and online creators who would put across their opinions on how the public can create online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy.

Last week, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl, the royal couple had held a virtual discussion with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting women in particular. They also discussed girls' education and the need to keep girls learning during and after the pandemic in particular.