Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'

Spring, and specifically Spring 2019, is dominating the country's search trends, following the news of Meghan Markle's pregnancy.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage. (Image: AP)
Does India even have a spring thing? Not according to the IMD, at least. The country's meteorological department classifies four climatological seasons, with some local adjustments: winter (December, January and February), summer (March, April and May), monsoon or rainy season (June to September), and a post-monsoon period (October to November).

Yet right now, Spring, and specifically Spring 2019, is dominating the country's search trends, following the news of Meghan Markle's pregnancy. Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their first child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne and is expected to be born in "the spring of 2019".

British media have reported that Meghan is estimated to be about 12 weeks pregnant. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in an additional statement.





The news led to a surge in searches for Spring, and Spring 2019, all around the world, and India wasn't to be left behind. Despite, you know, not having an actual spring season.

Meanwhile, social media has gone on a tizzy.













While an exact date hasn't been estimated or at least announced, yet, doubtless the colonially hungover amongst us will hope for a holiday.

 
