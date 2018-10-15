Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'



Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018



If you needed some news to brighten your Monday- Meghan Markle is officially pregnant! #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/QYD54PhlbJ

— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) October 15, 2018



My greatest congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on the announcement of their pregnancy.



Both most radiant and joyous of people, I know they will make wonderful parents! #RoyalBaby



Here are a few of my favourite photographs I’ve captured: pic.twitter.com/fEPCmtypxD



— Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) October 15, 2018





I really shouldn’t be so excited about a couple I don’t know having a baby but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby and I couldn’t be happier pic.twitter.com/f8eezeONPJ

— Em Sheldon (@emshelx) October 15, 2018



I CANT WAIT FOR PRINCE HARRY'S AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S BABY TO MARRY PATRICK AND TROIANS' BABY



— ana (@annnahatcher) October 15, 2018



Does India even have a spring thing? Not according to the IMD, at least. The country's meteorological department classifies four climatological seasons, with some local adjustments: winter (December, January and February), summer (March, April and May), monsoon or rainy season (June to September), and a post-monsoon period (October to November).Yet right now, Spring, and specifically Spring 2019, is dominating the country's search trends, following the news of Meghan Markle's pregnancy. Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their first child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday. The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne and is expected to be born in "the spring of 2019".British media have reported that Meghan is estimated to be about 12 weeks pregnant. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace said in an additional statement.The news led to a surge in searches for Spring, and Spring 2019, all around the world, and India wasn't to be left behind. Despite, you know, not having an actual spring season.Meanwhile, social media has gone on a tizzy.While an exact date hasn't been estimated or at least announced, yet, doubtless the colonially hungover amongst us will hope for a holiday.