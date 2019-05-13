Meghan Markle Celebrates Very First Mother’s Day With Baby Archie's Photo on Insta

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, mere days after giving birth. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a picture of Baby Archie's feet on the Sussex Royal Instagram account to mark the occasion.The picture shows the newest royal's tiny feet wrapped in a white blanket and held in Meghan's hand, with blooming forget-me-not flowers in the background. According to many eagle-eyed social media users, the flowers were Princess Diana's favourite.The photo's caption read, "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered."The caption further added, "We honour and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe."The official account added that this is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex and also included a quote from Nayyirah Waheed's poem 'Lands'.Notably, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild was born on Monday, May 6.The picture has collected 1.8 million 'likes' since being shared online.Prince Archie who has received widespread blessings from all over the world shares his birthday with actor George Clooney, who incidentally is a very close friend of his royal parents. The princeling who has been showered with gifts and blessings also received a special gift from Mumbai Dabbawalas, who sent him silver jewellery to celebrate his birth.