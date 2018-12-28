LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Meghan Markle May Have Served Pot to Guests at Her First Jamaica Wedding to Trevor Engelson

According to a UK based tabloid, Markle boasted to a friend in an email about buying little pouches to serve marijuana to guests during her wedding to first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meghan Markle May Have Served Pot to Guests at Her First Jamaica Wedding to Trevor Engelson
Markle reportedly boasted about buying special pouches to distribute the weed to guests during her 2011 wedding to former husband in Jamaica.
Meghan Markle allegedly served pot to guests at her first wedding.

Be it her publicly scrutinized relationship with her father or her 'bold' send of style and dressing, the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to controversy.

Ever since her relationship and consequent wedding with UK's Prince Harry, the former American actress has been a favourite of local British as well as American tabloids.

However,this time, the new royal seems to have made it to the news for a somewhat questionable reason. According to a report in UK based tabloid The Sun, Markle may have served marijuana to guests in little cloth pouches during her wedding to first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011.

The tabloid has allegedly accessed certain emails by between Markle and a friend in which the former Suits star allegedly said that she had already ordered the bags. As per the report, the friend allegedly asked Markle to buy special bags for distributing the illegal substance, to which Markle boastfully replied, "Already ordered 'em. And teeny ones for the pot that say 'shh'."

According to the report, Markle allegedly purchased enough marijuana to make '200 joints'.

Medical use of cannabis was recently legalized in the UK in November. Recreational use of it remains illegal across the UK.

However, many on social media reacted to the story, adding that the story may have been in poor taste.Many claimed that these stories that intended to diss the American are nothing but racism.



















Meanwhile, Markle, who married Prince Harry earlier in May, is currently expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram