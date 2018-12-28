Meghan Markle May Have Served Pot to Guests at Her First Jamaica Wedding to Trevor Engelson
According to a UK based tabloid, Markle boasted to a friend in an email about buying little pouches to serve marijuana to guests during her wedding to first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011.
Markle reportedly boasted about buying special pouches to distribute the weed to guests during her 2011 wedding to former husband in Jamaica.
Be it her publicly scrutinized relationship with her father or her 'bold' send of style and dressing, the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to controversy.
Ever since her relationship and consequent wedding with UK's Prince Harry, the former American actress has been a favourite of local British as well as American tabloids.
However,this time, the new royal seems to have made it to the news for a somewhat questionable reason. According to a report in UK based tabloid The Sun, Markle may have served marijuana to guests in little cloth pouches during her wedding to first husband Trevor Engelson in 2011.
The tabloid has allegedly accessed certain emails by between Markle and a friend in which the former Suits star allegedly said that she had already ordered the bags. As per the report, the friend allegedly asked Markle to buy special bags for distributing the illegal substance, to which Markle boastfully replied, "Already ordered 'em. And teeny ones for the pot that say 'shh'."
According to the report, Markle allegedly purchased enough marijuana to make '200 joints'.
Medical use of cannabis was recently legalized in the UK in November. Recreational use of it remains illegal across the UK.
However, many on social media reacted to the story, adding that the story may have been in poor taste.Many claimed that these stories that intended to diss the American are nothing but racism.
The racist roaraway, #Sun continues its disgusting campaign to publicly denigrate black women, today labelling Megan as ‘ratchet’. Under austerity and #Brexit racism is metastasizing and black women are catching hell. @HackneyAbbott @KateOsamor @Jamelia https://t.co/q8qmGBpJnp— Mr Lee Jasper (@LeeJasper) December 28, 2018
The Sun uncertain on how hard to play its ‘Her Royal HIGHness’ scoop.— Angus MacKinnon (@AngusM1966) December 28, 2018
Quotes sources saying Meghan helped roll 200 joints & supplied them to guests at her first wedding, in Jamaica.
But rest assured: “It almost looked like she didn’t know how to smoke.”https://t.co/757RhWSA4e
1. I am sure I am not the only person to think the Meghan Markle take-down stories by the British press are starting to look a bit racist https://t.co/ps8D3TpwgP— George Trefgarne (@GeorgeTrefgarne) December 28, 2018
And Prince Harry stole a donut from my kitchen when he was 8 Shock, Gasp, Horror! My God! If that's the worst thing she has done in her life can we all leave her alone now to have the baby in peace #GettingRidiculous https://t.co/vCOnWUGg5B— The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) December 28, 2018
2312 GMT— KHOODEELAAR! (@khoodeelaar) December 27, 2018
So the Dirty Digger Sun has really dug out a world-exclusive on Meghan Markle.
How does that compare with what the Royal Family have been up to?https://t.co/AbqQbMhPhg
Not... *illegal* marijuana?!https://t.co/Sq5JjKiS9h— Alexander Smith (@AlexanderSmith) December 28, 2018
Meanwhile, Markle, who married Prince Harry earlier in May, is currently expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex.
