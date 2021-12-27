How Meghan Markle Was Named 'Most Intelligent' Royal Family Member

Aside from the pomp and show, ever wondered about how brainy the members of the royal family are? In a study conducted by Oxford Royale, an award-winning institution offering residential summer courses, Meghan Markle has emerged as the ‘most intelligent’ British royal. Arriving at the results by studying the rankings of the universities attended by the royals and their A-level scores, the academy found the Duchess of Sussex to be the smartest British royal. Oxford Royale relied on QS World University Rankings, which lists 1350 institutions based on academic reputation, faculty per student ratio and so on. Meghan graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, which is in the 30th position on the 2021 list by QS World Rankings.

Doing a double major in theatre and international relations, she attended the university from 1999 to 2003. Northwestern University is 61 places above the University of St Andrews, which has been a favourite of a few of the royal family members.

“Life as a royal isn’t always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle’s academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role,” the Daily Express quoted Oxford Royale in a statement. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have resigned from their royal roles, Meghan using her power to raise awareness on world issues shows her “intelligence and educational pedigree.”

Kate Middleton, who attended University of St Andrews in Scotland, bagged the second place. The ancient university is currently 91st on the QS rankings. She had gotten A grades in math and art, and a B in English for her A-level while studying at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England. Prince William, who went to the same university as his wife, came third on the list since the Duke got an A in geography, a B in art and a C in biology.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry didn’t make it to the top ten of the list as he had joined the army instead of going for university. He scored a B in art and a D in geography for his A-levels.

UK’s fourth smartest royal is Princess Eugenie, who studied History of Art and English Literature at Newcastle University, which ranks 134 overall. Her sister Princess Beatrice studied at Goldsmiths and ranked at number 10. Princess Anne got the seventh position while her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall was fifth and sixth respectively.

