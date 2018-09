Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a new charity cookbook, 'Together: Our Community Cookbook', which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together. #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/XEclxgQjR4

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018



I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex your first project “Together” a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together. I could not be more excited about it and proud of you.

It’s beautiful - diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy pic.twitter.com/RkB2O35qmG



— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 17, 2018





Meghan supports Grenfell cookbook in first solo project as a royal - Western Telegraph https://t.co/S4h0P4fdgB pic.twitter.com/bOSwoHYac0

— Justice For Grenfell (@GrenfellJustice) September 17, 2018



Duchess Meghan has helped a community kitchen set up by women affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy to release a charity cookbook.

All proceeds from Together: Our Community Cookbook, out Thursday, will go towards keeping the Hubb Kitchen (at @almanaar) open and thriving.



— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 17, 2018





Nice one Meghan. This is a really lovely way to honour those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. https://t.co/yg6XBJFyMw

— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) September 17, 2018



In the foreword, Meghan writes about how she wanted to connect with the organisations in the local community after moving to the UK and had watched the Grenfell tragedy unfold, "deeply wanting to help". Fab images by Jenny Zarins: #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/zhQnKHJMjX



— Emily Nash (@emynash) September 17, 2018



Meghan Markle has been consistent in winning hearts on the Internet.In her most recent endevaour, she is supporting a cookbook that brings several communities together. This is her first solo project since becoming a member of the royal family.According to a report in CNN in January this year, Markle met a group of women who gathered to cook twice a week in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London."I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together," Markle, who then continued to make regular private visits to the kitchen, said in a statement. The women who gather at the kitchen, call it the Hubb Community Kitchen. "Hubb" is Arabic for "love." The foreword to the cookbook which is being published soon by this community kitchen, is also written by Markle. This move by Duchess of Sussexx is winning hearts again, on the Internet.