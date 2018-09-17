GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet

The Duchess of Sussexx's first project is for a great cause.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 17, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meghan Markle Supporting A Community Kitchen is Winning Hearts On The Internet
The Duchess of Sussexx's first project is for a great cause.
Loading...
Meghan Markle has been consistent in winning hearts on the Internet.

In her most recent endevaour, she is supporting a cookbook that brings several communities together. This is her first solo project since becoming a member of the royal family.

According to a report in CNN in January this year, Markle met a group of women who gathered to cook twice a week in a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.

"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together," Markle, who then continued to make regular private visits to the kitchen, said in a statement. The women who gather at the kitchen, call it the Hubb Community Kitchen. "Hubb" is Arabic for "love." The foreword to the cookbook which is being published soon by this community kitchen, is also written by Markle. This move by Duchess of Sussexx is winning hearts again, on the Internet.















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

BJP Worker Washes MP Nishikant Dubey's Feet & Drinks Same Water

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...