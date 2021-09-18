Meghan Markle Wore a Pinky Ring For the Time Cover Which Had This Empowering Message

Prince Harry are Meghan Markle posed for the Time magazine as they were listed in the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. It was the first time whenthe couple has formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot. In the pictures, Harry wore black shirt and trousers, while Meghan looked stunning in a white jumpsuit. The US-born former actor accessorised her white outfit look with a gold bracelet and three rings. Among the several accessories that Meghan wore on the cover of Time magazine’s most influential people issue, the diamond duet pink ring had a special meaning attached to it.

For the record, such rings have been worn by other influential women like Michelle Obama and Serena Williams too. The pink ring is from the brand Shiffon, which is run by a 24-year-old entrepreneur Shilpa Yarlagadda. A CNBC report informed that Yarlagadda had started the brand in 2017 with some of her friends when she had enrolled in a graduate program at Harvard.

In an Instagram post, Yarlagadda shared how she had a dream of making fine jewellery when she first came to the diamond district in 2017. The young entrepreneur stated that the world, today, is not equal but she hopes that would change and her jewellery could play a small part in bridging the funding gap women face.

As mentioned on Shiffon’s website, 50 per cent of profits earned from each pinky ring funds female entrepreneurs. Shiffon also runs a mission to provide “equal access to startup capital” and close the gender gap, particularly in entrepreneurship. Till date, 11 companies have received fundingunder this initiative.

The company claims to use recycled metals, ethically sourced stones, minimal and repurposable packaging. The price range of these pinky rings is between $425-$780 (Rs 31,000- Rs 58,000).

In the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, the royal couple is joined by British actress Kate Winslet, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, US gymnast and Olympic winner Simone Biles, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, and writer Cathy Park Hong.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here