Meghan Markle's Pets Were Her Support System when She Faced Personal Trials in 2020

It is no secret that 2020 was a tough year for the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The 39-year-old moved to California with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie after the couple stepped down from their royal duties in the UK. Meghan also opened up about her miscarriage that happened in 2020 and the pain of the loss of an unborn child. If there was one thing that provided her solace in these tough times, it was the support of her two pet dogs.

Meghan owns two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a black labrador called Pula and she is also a patron to the British animal charity organization Mayhew.

In a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Mayhew’s CEO Caroline Yates said that Meghan always mentions how her dogs have acted as support especially at a time of her personal trials and tribulations that she went through in 2020.

https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/20210127105547/meghan-markle-special-bond-pet-dogs-revealed/

She further said that it was nice to share the charity organisation’s own experiences with Meghan and how important animals are when things are tough and what comfort they can be. Talking about her organization, Caroline also mentioned that they encourage and promote the human-animal bond as it can become a great source of comfort and stimulation and can make people understand what a joy pet ownership can be. Volunteers from Mayhew also take therapy dogs to hospitals, mental health centres, special needs schools, care homes to help the patients and students who might find some healing in interacting with the canines.

Meghan and Prince Harry also featured on Mayhew’s family Christmas card last year. The couple can be seen along with their son Archie and pets Guy and Pula in the watercolour version of the family portrait. The picture is from their new home in Montecito, USA.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJJ867ullle/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Before becoming a royal patron of Mayhew in 2019, Meghan had visited the charity privately in 2018 at their animal home in Kensal Green, North London said Caroline.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7nweQknbs7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She believes what impressed Meghan was Mayhew’s work with multiple communities and extending their support internationally as well. Mayhew Charity organisation also offers free and low-cost veterinary services to needy animals in London. The organisation was founded as “The Home for Starving and Deserted Cats” in 1886. It was in 1904 that it was renamed to ‘The Mayhew Animal Home’ in honour of their first superintendent, Anne Mayhew.