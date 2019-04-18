SPONSORED BY
Meghan Markle's Saree-Clad Photos from 2017 India Trip Go Viral Again as New Footage Surfaces

The Duchess of Sussex had visited India in a secret trip in 2017 when she was the global ambassador for World Vision Canada. During her trip, she visited several schools and NGOs in Delhi and Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Meghan Markle in a green and blue saree during her 2017 India visit | Image credit: Twitter
Be it her role in the hit TV series Suits, her highly cited relationship with England's Prince Harry and their consequent wedding, her pregnancy or her friendship with beloved crossover actress Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has always held a special place in the hearts of Indians.

In 2017, the former actress even visited India on a super-secret charity trip as part of her work with the NGO World Vision Canada. Though not much was initially known about Markle's eastern sojourn, recent reports and videos of the trip seem to indicate that the Duchess, who often speaks about feminism and women's issues, visited a number of schools in India and interacted with girl students about hygiene and education.

And that's not all. The highlight of the video? Markle wore a saree during some of the interactions and looked as radiant and welcoming as ever.

In the videos that are not going viral, Markle can be sen dressed in a green and blue saree paired with a beige blouse. The smiling Markle can be seen interacting with students in her Indian avatar.

Markle spent her time visiting schools and NGOs ins Delhi and Mumbai and and shooting videos of her interactions, ITV News, that has released a video on the fresh footage, revealed. In of the schools, the Duchess can be seen talking to the camera and telling people how building toilets for girls in a particular school helped increase girls' participation and enrollment in classes. She can also be seen participating in a dance put up by students in her honour.

In the various shots of the video, Markle can be seen painting walls with children and and generally spending quality time with them. Images of Meghan's hands decorated with henna (mehendi) tattoos had gone viral
at the time. And now, with the fresh pictures and footage, Indians have found their interest in the the visit and in the Duchess revived.

















To be fair, images of Markle in a saree went viral on social media in 2018. But the new footage has brought fresh attention to the throwback photos. When in India, Markle met with several NGOs such as Myna Mahila Foundation. At the time, Markle, who was till an actress, was working as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada. She got married to Prince Harry in the same year. You can watch the video here.
