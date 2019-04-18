Meghan Markle's Saree-Clad Photos from 2017 India Trip Go Viral Again as New Footage Surfaces
The Duchess of Sussex had visited India in a secret trip in 2017 when she was the global ambassador for World Vision Canada. During her trip, she visited several schools and NGOs in Delhi and Mumbai.
Meghan Markle in a green and blue saree during her 2017 India visit | Image credit: Twitter
In 2017, the former actress even visited India on a super-secret charity trip as part of her work with the NGO World Vision Canada. Though not much was initially known about Markle's eastern sojourn, recent reports and videos of the trip seem to indicate that the Duchess, who often speaks about feminism and women's issues, visited a number of schools in India and interacted with girl students about hygiene and education.
And that's not all. The highlight of the video? Markle wore a saree during some of the interactions and looked as radiant and welcoming as ever.
In the videos that are not going viral, Markle can be sen dressed in a green and blue saree paired with a beige blouse. The smiling Markle can be seen interacting with students in her Indian avatar.
Markle spent her time visiting schools and NGOs ins Delhi and Mumbai and and shooting videos of her interactions, ITV News, that has released a video on the fresh footage, revealed. In of the schools, the Duchess can be seen talking to the camera and telling people how building toilets for girls in a particular school helped increase girls' participation and enrollment in classes. She can also be seen participating in a dance put up by students in her honour.
In the various shots of the video, Markle can be seen painting walls with children and and generally spending quality time with them. Images of Meghan's hands decorated with henna (mehendi) tattoos had gone viral
at the time. And now, with the fresh pictures and footage, Indians have found their interest in the the visit and in the Duchess revived.
Wow! Doesn't #MeghanMarkle look incredibly beautiful in a saree? #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/jyZc4OFO2a— Naam AZAD (@AazMedia) April 18, 2019
Meghan Markle donned a sari and embraced Indian culture on charity https://t.co/JaIeIHT91Q pic.twitter.com/woleEkIked— kellyman (@kelie003) April 18, 2019
Meghan was Duchessing before she was a Duchess. So beautiful in that sari— All Around The World For The Funk (@KatherineEliza) April 17, 2019
This is the kind of news that should be the narrative about the Duchess of Sussex, nothing else! Great job, like always, she is impressive, look so great in the green sari:-) Her work has been always paramount!— Sonia Garcia (@SoniaJacGarcia) April 17, 2019
We encourage everyone to check out @MynaMahila, which is working to break taboos on menstrual hygiene in India. It’s amazing how far a small donation goes – only $10 USD will sponsor a girl for 3 months for her menstrual needs. https://t.co/CSCnyPT739 pic.twitter.com/Hn5wO4yiYP— Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) April 17, 2019
To be fair, images of Markle in a saree went viral on social media in 2018. But the new footage has brought fresh attention to the throwback photos. When in India, Markle met with several NGOs such as Myna Mahila Foundation. At the time, Markle, who was till an actress, was working as a global ambassador for World Vision Canada. She got married to Prince Harry in the same year. You can watch the video here.
