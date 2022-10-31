CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meghana Food to Rashed Ali Cafeteria, Indians are Hilariously 'Cutting Ties' With Kanye West

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 09:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Indians are Hilariously 'Cutting Ties' With Kanye West. (Image: News18)

Taking to Twitter, many people shared images of Indian food outlets and brands that have cut ties with rapper Kanye West.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is currently making headlines after his antisemetic remarks. As a consequence, many prominent companies have cut ties with the rapper. Tweeples chose this opportunity to curate memes. Taking to Twitter, many people shared images of Indian food outlets and brands that have cut ties with the rapper. One Twitter user shared an image of an Andhra biryani outlet called Meghana Food and wrote, “Meghana Foods has officially cut ties with rapper Kanye West.” Another user similarly shared an image of a random cafeteria. Have a look:

This comes in as German sports wear company Adidas cut ties with Ye.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.
“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

The Balenciaga fashion house cut ties with Ye last week, according to Women’s Wear Daily. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye’s antisemitic comments.

In recent weeks, Ye also has ended his company’s association with Gap and has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers.

After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

