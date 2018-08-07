Mehbooba Mufti Just Sent Omar Abdullah a Pinocchio Emoji to Call Him Out on 'Fake News'



@MehboobaMufti has told the Congress she will support the UPA candidate for #RajyaSabha Vice Chairman. She’s also told the BJP she will support the NDA candidate. How does that work exactly?

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018



Again fake news ! ‍♀️. Give a compliment where its due Omar .

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018

Usually fake news & falsehoods are peddled by dubious news channels. But its baffling when a politician like @OmarAbdullah fabricates stories based on pure fiction. Such dangerous propaganda is detrimental to the truth & an attempt to mislead people.https://t.co/39wAb1rzIS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018

She’s called me much worse in the past so is a huge improvement — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

Political rivalries have taken newer shades now with the coming in of technology. Case in point is the latest digs the former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir-- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been taking at each other on Twitter.Days before the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election on Aug 9, Jammu & Kashmir National Congress (JKNC) chief Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti sparred on social media regarding Mufti's alleged 'support' for both BJP and Congress candidates for the post.Addressing the former CM, Abdullah wrote, on Twitter "Mufti has told the Congress she will support the UPA candidate for Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman. She’s also told the BJP she will support the NDA candidate. How does that work exactly?"True to the nature of the medium, Mufti responded using a 'Pinocchio' emoji.Pinocchio is the lovable marionette from Carlo Collodi's novel for children by the same name. Inthe story, the eponymous protagonist's nose grows every time he tells a lie.A seemingly amused Abdullah responded by congratulating Mehbooba (or whoever handled her account on her behalf) on their sense of humour. But Mufti went on to clarify that the Leader of Opposition's former tweet was an example of fake news and that he had no proof of the claims he was making. She also advised Abdullah to give compliments 'where they are due'.Following the tweet, Mufti posted a message of her own on her Twitter page, stating that it was 'baffling' for a politician like Abdullah to be spreading 'fake news' about her.According to reports, the BJP led NDA is likely to support JD(U) MP Harivansh, a former journalist, and editor of a regional newspaper called 'Prabhat Khabar'. However, experts have predicted that the Congress-led Opposition is likely to win owing to its greater strength in the Upper House. But keeping politics aside, Abdullah is clearly impressed with Mufti's emoji usage.